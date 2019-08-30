UrduPoint.com
Over 74,000 Pakistani Hujjaj Return Home

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 03:06 PM

As many as 74 ,000 Pakistani hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 74 ,000 Pakistani hujjaj from out of a total of 200,000 have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation of Hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 45,000 government and 29,000 private scheme have arrived country after performing Hajj.

He said over 39,000 hujjaj have already reached Madina Munawwara. They will leave home after eight day stay there.While 39,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma.

The post Hajj flight operation would continue in 10 Pakistani airports till September 15.

