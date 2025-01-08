Over 74,000 service requests received via ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ app

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) recorded a remarkable increase in utilisation of government services through its innovative ‘Maryam Ki Dastak’ initiative, as over 74,000 online requests for services were received, with the app now offering a newly added Self-Service option.

This emerged during a meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, it was revealed that out of the 74,000 online applications received, 28,000 have been successfully processed, and an additional 25,000 are expected to be resolved within days. Furthermore, over 87,000 young individuals have registered themselves as Dastak Facilitator to assist citizens in availing services.

The newly added Self-Service option is a significant enhancement, allowing citizens to directly visit the relevant department to submit their applications or choose a Dastak representative for assistance.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that this feature not only simplifies the process for citizens but also provides a unique opportunity for youth to earn additional income by registering as representatives.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Maryam ki Dastak’ initiative has successfully rolled out over 70 government services in 40 districts of Punjab. Services such as Domicile Issuance, Birth Certificates, and FIR copies are now accessible without requiring visits to government offices. Citizens can avail these services through the Dastak Doorstep Delivery App or by calling the helpline at 1202.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf further highlighted the program’s success in making public services more accessible and citizen-friendly. He stated, “The Maryam ki Dastak program is transforming lives by delivering essential services at citizens’ doorsteps, reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing convenience.