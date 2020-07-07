UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 7494 Violations Of SOPs, Health Guidelines Noted: NCOC

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

Over 7494 violations of SOPs, health guidelines noted: NCOC

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday said over 7494 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday said over 7494 violations of health guidelines were noted during last 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to NCOC, in consequence of the violations more than 604 markets and shops and 981 transporters were fined and sealed as per the violation. However, the provincial governments including AJK, GB and ICT were making all out efforts to enforce health guidelines and instructions's compliance for public safety and well being to contain Corona virus spread.

The details of violations of health guidelines across Pakistan and enforcement measures were as in AJK 1102 violations were recorded and in response 28 markets and shops were closed and sealed, 182 transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In GB, 135 violations of health guidelines were observed, 44 markets and shops were closed and sealed and seven transport vehicles were fined as per violations.

In KP, 3,323 violations were observed where in consequence 147 markets and shops were closed and sealed and seven transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Punjab, a total of 1925 violations were recorded whereas in consequence 324 markets and shops were closed and sealed, and 531 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Balochistan, 434 violations were observed where 44 markets and shops were closed and sealed 167 transport vehicles were also fined as per the violation.

In Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 30 violations of SOPs and health guidelines were noted whereas in consequence 3 markets were closed and sealed and 2 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

In Sindh, 545 violations were recorded whereas in consequence 32 markets shops were sealed and closed and 105 transport vehicles were fined as per the violation.

Similarly, as many as 352 smart lockdown are imposed in 55 districts with 2.6 million population.

Moreover, 23 areas in Punjab with population of 621,236 persons, 33 areas in Sindh with 893,821 persons, 244 areas in KPK with 836390 persons, 30 areas in AJK with 87,478 persons, 5 areas in Islamabad with 65,000 persons and 17 areas in GB with 151,317 persons were kept under smart lockdown.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Vehicles Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market All Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Dubai Exports to host Di ..

11 minutes ago

Lootah names new COO, CFO; marks seamless transiti ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Sports World Marks Official Opening At Dubai ..

38 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif asks NA Speaker to form parliamenta ..

47 minutes ago

Govt adds 1227 oxygen beds to various hospitals so ..

50 seconds ago

2022 Qatar World Cup organizers make staff redunda ..

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.