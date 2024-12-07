Over 7.5 kg drugs seized in major bust

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested four drug peddlers and recovered more than 7.5 kilogram of gs from their possession during crackdown on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, Gujjar Khan Police held Zahoor and recovered 2.4 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Sadiqabad Police apprehended Imran and seized 2.

1 kg drugs from his custody.

While, Pirwadhai Police nabbed Abdul Samad and recovered 1.5 kg drugs from him and 1.5 kg drugs was also recovered from Wasif.

SSP Operations commended police teams and said that the arrested accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence and will be sentenced. The crackdown against drug peddlers will be continued to eradicate the scourge of drugs, he added.