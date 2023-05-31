UrduPoint.com

Over 75% Repair, Maintenance Work Of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Completed: NA Body Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Over 75% repair, maintenance work of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project completed: NA body told

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday was apprised that over 75 per cent repair and maintenance work of 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project has already been completed and remaining work would be complete shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday was apprised that over 75 per cent repair and maintenance work of 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project has already been completed and remaining work would be complete shortly.

The committee which met with Nawaz Yousaf Talpur in the Chair was informed that due to blockage in the water discharge tunnel of Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project the project was closed in 2022. Due to the blockage and closure of the project a loss of billions of rupees has been incurred.

The Project Director, Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project informed the Standing Committee that as the project has insurance, so a claim of over Rs 41 billion has already been sent to concerned insurance companies.

The Standing Committee directed that the claim be properly followed-up and the Standing Committee should be updated, regularly.

The committee was informed that dewatering of flood water from Sindh and Balochistan has also been completed. Dewatering of flood water was the duty of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). However, the provincial departments and NDMA have jointly completed the task, it was further told.

NDMA paid Rs. 250/- million to relevant provincial department of Balochistan for dewatering. Similarly, 159 dewatering pumps were also provided to relevant provincial department of Sindh. Hence, 99% of dewatering has been completed in the province. However, in few lowlands some water was still there.

The Standing Committee was informed that during the current year the Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) predicted for 27% shortage of water. But actually 20% more water shortage took place as of the predicted water. So, the shortage of the water is proportionately distributed among different federating units.

Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur directed that Water Apportionment Accord 1991 be acted upon in letter and spirit.

He further declared that any mistake, laziness or violation of the law would not be tolerated at all.

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, Syed Hussain Tariq and Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, the Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA, Irrigation Departments and WAPDA also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh National Assembly Shortage Balochistan Flood Water WAPDA All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh gov ..

Ex-Balochistan Assembly speaker calls on Sindh governor

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) awarded hosting of Asia ..

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) awarded hosting of Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship in L ..

3 minutes ago
 Anand Announces Launch of Canada's New National De ..

Anand Announces Launch of Canada's New National Defense Indigenous Reconciliatio ..

3 minutes ago
 IGP KP awards police officers for professional exc ..

IGP KP awards police officers for professional excellence

3 minutes ago
 ECNEC approves project for establishment of 48MW S ..

ECNEC approves project for establishment of 48MW Shounter Hydropower Project in ..

3 minutes ago
 Ashrafi condemns 'disinformation war', calls for u ..

Ashrafi condemns 'disinformation war', calls for unity against threats to nation ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.