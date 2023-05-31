Over 75% repair, maintenance work of Neelum Jhelum hydropower project completed: NA body told

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday was apprised that over 75 per cent repair and maintenance work of 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project had already been completed and remaining work would be complete shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Water Resources on Wednesday was apprised that over 75 per cent repair and maintenance work of 969 MW Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project had already been completed and remaining work would be complete shortly.

The committee which met with Nawab Yousaf Talpur in the Chair was informed that due to blockage in the water discharge tunnel of Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project the project was closed in 2022. Due to the blockage and closure of the project a loss of billions of rupees has been incurred.

The Project Director, Neelum-Jhelum Hydro Power Project informed the Standing Committee that as the project has insurance, so a claim of over Rs 41 billion has already been sent to concerned insurance companies.

The Standing Committee directed that the claim be properly followed-up and the Standing Committee should be updated, regularly.

The committee was informed that dewatering of flood water from Sindh and Balochistan has also been completed. Dewatering of flood water was the duty of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). However, the provincial departments and NDMA have jointly completed the task, it was further told.

NDMA paid Rs. 250/- million to relevant provincial department of Balochistan for dewatering. Similarly, 159 dewatering pumps were also provided to relevant provincial department of Sindh. Hence, 99% of dewatering has been completed in the province. However, in few lowlands some water was still there.

The Standing Committee was informed that during the current year the Advisory Committee of Indus River System Authority (IRSA) predicted for 27% shortage of water. But actually 20% more water shortage took place as of the predicted water. So, the shortage of the water is proportionately distributed among different federating units.

Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur directed that Water Apportionment Accord 1991 be acted upon in letter and spirit.

He further declared that any mistake, laziness or violation of the law would not be tolerated at all.

Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ms. Nuzhat Pathan, Mr. Khalid Hussain Magsi, Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, Syed Hussain Tariq and Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, the Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Chairman and Members, IRSA and senior officers of the Ministry of Water Resources, IRSA, Irrigation Departments and WAPDA also attended the meeting.