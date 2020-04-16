UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 7,500 Apply For Corona Relief Tiger Force In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 08:31 PM

Over 7,500 apply for corona relief tiger force in Islamabad

The number of Corona Relief Tiger Force crossed 7,500 mark in Capital as hundreds of females also registered to be part of it to provide relief to weak segments of the society, affected by coronavirus pandemic, the sources said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of Corona Relief Tiger Force crossed 7,500 mark in Capital as hundreds of females also registered to be part of it to provide relief to weak segments of the society, affected by coronavirus pandemic, the sources said on Thursday.

Registration of Prime Minister's Tigers Force on Prime Minister's Citizen Portal formally opened on March 31 and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the youth to join Corona Relief Tigers Force and support the government in its endeavours to fight coronavirus pandemic effectively.

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan about the formation of a special volunteer force, the Youth Affairs Ministry appealed the citizens to become volunteer for the force through the PM Office portal by filling out a digital form.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that task force comprising 1000 personnel was already working in Islamabad and the addition of more than 7,500 volunteers would really help to reach the poor in the Capital during COVID-19 phase.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Poor March Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

17 minutes ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

19 minutes ago

Emirates adds three flights to Manila

34 minutes ago

Committee formed to provide relief to retail secto ..

36 minutes ago

Japan Prime Minister declares nationwide state of ..

49 minutes ago

Etihad Airways advises on operational status and o ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.