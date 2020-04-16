Over 7,500 apply for corona relief tiger force in Islamabad

The number of Corona Relief Tiger Force crossed 7,500 mark in Capital as hundreds of females also registered to be part of it to provide relief to weak segments of the society, affected by coronavirus pandemic, the sources said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of Corona Relief Tiger Force crossed 7,500 mark in Capital as hundreds of females also registered to be part of it to provide relief to weak segments of the society, affected by coronavirus pandemic, the sources said on Thursday.

Registration of Prime Minister's Tigers Force on Prime Minister's Citizen Portal formally opened on March 31 and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the youth to join Corona Relief Tigers Force and support the government in its endeavours to fight coronavirus pandemic effectively.

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Imran Khan about the formation of a special volunteer force, the Youth Affairs Ministry appealed the citizens to become volunteer for the force through the PM Office portal by filling out a digital form.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat said that task force comprising 1000 personnel was already working in Islamabad and the addition of more than 7,500 volunteers would really help to reach the poor in the Capital during COVID-19 phase.