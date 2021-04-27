UrduPoint.com
Over 7500 Profiteers Fined Across Province

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 7500 profiteers and shopkeepers keepers across Sindh were fined with Rs. 15.1 million so far in the month of Ramazan for over charging or not displaying the official price lists.

According to a news release on Tuesday,the officials of Bureau of Supply and prices, alongwith the district administration conducted operations across the province to curb illicit profiteering and hoarding.

Report in this regard have been submitted to the Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, So far during Ramazan, over 38,000 shops, fruit, vegetables sellers and other food vendors were checked across the province. About 7500 profiteers and shopkeepers across the province were fined with 15.1 million for non-availability of official price lists and profiteering.

Over 1700 profiteers in Karachi division only were fined with Rs 6.165 million.

In Hyderabad division, over 1800 profiteers were fined with Rs. 2.343 million and in Larkana division about 1000 profiteers were fined with Rs. 0.5 million.

About 791 profiteers were fined with Rs. 0.884 million, 1060 in Shaheed Benazirabad with Rs. 0.927 million while 1109 in Sukkur with Rs. 0.687 million.

It should be noted that the officers of the Bureau of Supply and Prices, while providing their full assistance to the district administration, took part in the operation to nab profiteers and hoarders across the province.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that illegal profiteering would not be tolerated at any cost and the profiteers will not be forgiven under any circumstances.

