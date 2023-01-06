UrduPoint.com

Over 75,000 MT Imported Wheat Allocation Set For Multan Division

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The imported wheat has started to reach as over 8077 metric ton out of over 75,000 metric tons total wheat allocation set for Multan division has been received so far to meet the needs of flour.

Deputy Director food Asif Raza while talking to APP here on Friday said that the imported wheat was coming from FAP terminal Karachi and being distributed as per demand in Multan division.

He informed that 57 percent wheat from first allocation of 14000 metric ton for Multan has been received.

He said that there was no shortage of flour as ample stock of wheat was available across the division.

Mr Asif Raza stated that all out efforts were being made to ensure provision of flour to citizens at cheaper prices fixed by the government.

He said that the flour was being sold on government rates through 1700 shops and sales points across the division.

34 check posts have also been established at entrance and exit points in Multan division to control the wheat smuggling.

He said that the departmental staff was deputed in shifts while he himself, District Food Controllers (DFCs) concerned were also monitoring it.

DD Food said that they had raided and imposed over Rs 1.7 million fine to four flour mills over less supply of flour. The fine was imposed to Ittehad flour mill, Karim sons, new Mailsi and three star flour mills.

He said that wheat quota of two flour mills was also suspended.

