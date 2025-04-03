Over 75,000 vehicles enter Murree via Islamabad during Eid holidays

Islamabad Traffic Police managed the influx of more than 75,000 vehicles entering Murree through Islamabad during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Islamabad Traffic Police managed the influx of more than 75,000 vehicles entering Murree through Islamabad during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

An ITP spokesperson told APP that approximately 2.5 million vehicles entered Islamabad during the holidays, with an average of 850,000 motorcycles and cars heading towards various recreational spots.

CTO Zeeshan stated that Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) ensured smooth traffic flow and provided comprehensive travel facilities to tourists. He added that more than 500 traffic officers were deployed to facilitate citizens and maintain order on the roads.

CTO Zeeshan emphasized that due to strict traffic management, no untoward incidents were reported in the Federal capital. "Islamabad Traffic Police remains dedicated to serving citizens and ensuring a hassle-free travel experience," he said.

