Over 7.5m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Over 7.5 million (7, 516,940) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Tuesday 4,438,118 citizens were injected the first dose, while 3,002,399 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 39,825 health workers were also given first dose while 36,598 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 154,467 first doses and 102,978 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. He said that timing of the vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round-the-clock.