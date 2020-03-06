Over 76 b released for NHA projects under PSDP till Feb end

The government has released over Rs76.843 billion for under-construction projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year out of the total allocation of Rs154.966 billion till end of February

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The government has released over Rs76.843 billion for under-construction projects of National Highway Authority (NHA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the current fiscal year out of the total allocation of Rs154.966 billion till end of February.

An official source on Friday told APP that for the construction of Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, the total allocation of Rs18,500 million was made out of which Rs16,500 million had already been released.

For four-lane bridge across Indus River linking Layyah with Taunsa including 2-lane approach road and river training works having 24 km length, a total amount of Rs2,250 million had been allocated out of which Rs1,500 million had been released, he informed.

He further said for the construction of 18.3 km six-lane highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road including over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) a total of Rs2,590 million had been earmarked which had already been issued.

The official said for land acquisition, affected Properties Compensation and Relocation of Utilities for Construction of 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 KM) including bridge over Ravi River (Lahore Eastern Bypass) Rs1,250 million had been allocated which had been released.

He said Rs700 million set aside for land acquisition, affected properties compensation and relocation of utilities for construction of Hakla to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway had already been issued.

He said Rs1931.980 million had been earmarked for construction of 29.1 km Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) out of which Rs1,150 million had been issued whereas out of Rs5,000 million allocated for construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal section of M-4, Rs750 million had been released.

Out of Rs5,000 million allocated for Sarai Gambila-Kohat section of Indus Highway, Rs3,000 million had been issued.

For dualization and improvement of Pindigheb- Kohat Road Rs2,000 million had been earmarked which had been issued, he said adding that for improvement and widening of additional two-lanes on either side of Thokar Niaz Baig to Hudyiara Drain Multan Road N-5, Rs2000 million had been allocated which had already been released.

The official said for improvement, up-gradation and widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) an amount of Rs5,500 million had been allocated out of which Rs3,950 million had been issued, he said adding that for Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section) of Karachi - Lahore Motorway, Rs4,500 million had been allocated which had been issued.

He said for Zhob -Kuchlak Road under CPEC, Rs1,889.280 million had been allocated which had been released.

For the construction of Black Top Road from Yakmac to Kharan via Dostain Wadh Khurmagai Rs3,500 million had been allocated out of which Rs2,500 million had been issued, he said.

He said for the construction of Infrastructure and Allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr - New International Airport having total length of 25.6 km, Rs4,500 million had been earmarked out of which Rs3,125 million had been already released.

He said for the construction of 118 KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot Part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Revised Rs25,238 million had been allocated out of which Rs 23,000 million were foreign aid. For the project Rs2,000 million had been issued for this so far, he said.