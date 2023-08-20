(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Following the directions and forecast from Flood Forecast Division, the government departments concerned have evacuated over 76,000 people including men, women and children from areas lying near banks of Sutlej River passing through Bahawalpur division.

Official sources said that Sutlej River had received medium to high flood after India had released more water into the river.

A significant flood warning for Sutlej River issued by the Flood Forecast Division, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Government said that according to the available information and hydro-meteorological conditions, Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala and downstream is likely to attain medium to high flood.

Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Ehtsham Anwar said that the divisional management was engaged round the clock to evacuate people to safe areas from the areas lying near the banks of Sutlej River which has received medium to high flood.

"There is medium to high flood in Sutlej River and we have been continuing efforts to evacuate people to safe areas from the villages lying near banks of Sutlej River passing through Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur districts and other areas," he said.

He said that the government had also been providing facility to people to evacuate their cattle to safe areas in view of flood situation.

Meanwhile, official sources said that rescue and relief camps had been set up in areas lying near banks of Sutlej river so that emergency aid could be extended to people if they were affected by flood like situation.