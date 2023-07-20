Over 7774 police personnel deployed during Muharram in DI Khan: DPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as 7774 police personnel have been deployed as part of a security plan to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-haram in the district.

Police devised a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful observance of Muharram in the district.

While giving the details about the security plan, District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani said stringent security measures had been made with strong coordination among concerned departments to observe the occasion with great sanctity and religious zeal in a peaceful atmosphere.

He said the police were fully committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens, adding strict action would be taken against those elements who took the law into their own hands and spoil peace in the district.

DPO said that the Muharram security plan had been finalized, and as many as 7774 security personnel would be deputed at various points under the security plan to provide security to imambargahs and mourners during processions.

Under the security plan, DI Khan had been divided into four zones and eight sectors.

He said the in charge of each zone would be an SP rank officer, while the sector in charge would be an officer of DSP rank.

The DPO said checkpoints had been set up at 100 different places, including the entry and exit points.

DPO said 194 small and big processions would be taken out across the district till Ashura, and a total of 642 majlis would be held.

"Meanwhile, pillion riding has also been banned from the 1st to 8th Muharram, while driving a motorcycle will be completely prohibited on the 9th and 10th Muharram."He also urged the residents to cooperate with law enforcement personnel and inform them in case of any dubious elements were found in their areas.