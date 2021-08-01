UrduPoint.com

Over 778 Accused Arrested In Week

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested over 778 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

The police recovered 92.703kg of hashish, 593 grams of Ice, 903 grams of heroin and 330 grams of opium from different arrested accused, besides 83 different types of illegal arms, ammunition and a hand grenade used in looting the citizens were seized from the arrested criminals, informed the spokesperson to Karachi Police on Sunday.

As many as two encounters took place in city during this week in which 1 accused was killed while two were arrested in injured condition. The police also recovered a snatched or stolen motorcycle and two pistols from the accused arrested during encounters.

A total of 39 snatched/ stolen motorcycles and a vehicle was also recovered by the police in different actions.

