Over 779 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against anti-social elements arrested over 779 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

During its anti-narcotics drive, Karachi Police recovered over 65 kg of hashish and 803 grams of heroin from the possession of arrested drug dealers.

About 96 different types of illegal weapons along with ammunition and two hand grenades used in looting citizens and other incidents were seized from the arrested street criminals.

As many as three encounters took place in city during this week in which five accused were arrested in injured condition.

The police also recovered five pistols and two snatched/stolen motorcycles from the accused arrested during encounters. Recovered pistols had been sent for forensic.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi arrested six accused involved in serious crimes and seized illegal weapons and grenades from their possession.

During operations in different areas of the city, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrested six car / motorcycle lifters and recovered 7 snatched / stolen motorcycles.

Karachi police seized a total of 42 snatched and stolen motorcycles and 4 vehicles.