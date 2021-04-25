UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 779 Accused Arrested In Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Over 779 accused arrested in week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against anti-social elements arrested over 779 suspects from different parts of the megalopolis during this week.

During its anti-narcotics drive, Karachi Police recovered over 65 kg of hashish and 803 grams of heroin from the possession of arrested drug dealers.

About 96 different types of illegal weapons along with ammunition and two hand grenades used in looting citizens and other incidents were seized from the arrested street criminals.

As many as three encounters took place in city during this week in which five accused were arrested in injured condition.

The police also recovered five pistols and two snatched/stolen motorcycles from the accused arrested during encounters. Recovered pistols had been sent for forensic.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi arrested six accused involved in serious crimes and seized illegal weapons and grenades from their possession.

During operations in different areas of the city, the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrested six car / motorcycle lifters and recovered 7 snatched / stolen motorcycles.

Karachi police seized a total of 42 snatched and stolen motorcycles and 4 vehicles.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Vehicles Vehicle Car Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses support for Saudi Arabia&#039;s deci ..

1 hour ago

UAE ranks 1st in global indicators for quality of ..

2 hours ago

Charity art auction raises AED36.6 million for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE&#039;s &#039;AIM for Climate&#039 ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.