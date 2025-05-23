Open Menu

Over 7.7m Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Southern Punjab

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Over 7.7m kids to be vaccinated against polio in Southern Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Over 7.7 million children of five years across 11 districts of South Punjab will be administered polio vaccine along with Vitamin A capsules to aid in physical and mental development in a campaign from May 26.

A spokesperson for health and population dept said here on Friday that the campaign would cover 42 tehsils and 933 union councils in South Punjab. A massive mobilization of 31,370 teams has been arranged for the effort, including 28,837 mobile teams, 1,524 fixed teams, and 1,010 transit teams.

According to the Department of Health and Population South Punjab, all preparations for the campaign have been finalized.

To ensure efficient monitoring, officers from the Department of Health and Population South Punjab have been assigned to supervise the campaign in each district on the instructions of Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain.

In a public message, Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain urged all parents to warmly welcome polio workers and monitoring teams, emphasizing the importance of protecting children from this debilitating disease.

“Polio drops are not just two drops—they symbolize a healthy and prosperous future,” he stated, adding that the administration is committed to safeguarding every child in the region. He encouraged communities to participate actively to ensure a polio-free South Punjab and a healthier next generation.

