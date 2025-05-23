Over 7.7m Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Southern Punjab
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Over 7.7 million children of five years across 11 districts of South Punjab will be administered polio vaccine along with Vitamin A capsules to aid in physical and mental development in a campaign from May 26.
A spokesperson for health and population dept said here on Friday that the campaign would cover 42 tehsils and 933 union councils in South Punjab. A massive mobilization of 31,370 teams has been arranged for the effort, including 28,837 mobile teams, 1,524 fixed teams, and 1,010 transit teams.
According to the Department of Health and Population South Punjab, all preparations for the campaign have been finalized.
To ensure efficient monitoring, officers from the Department of Health and Population South Punjab have been assigned to supervise the campaign in each district on the instructions of Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain.
In a public message, Special Secretary Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain urged all parents to warmly welcome polio workers and monitoring teams, emphasizing the importance of protecting children from this debilitating disease.
“Polio drops are not just two drops—they symbolize a healthy and prosperous future,” he stated, adding that the administration is committed to safeguarding every child in the region. He encouraged communities to participate actively to ensure a polio-free South Punjab and a healthier next generation.
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Türkiye to boost cooperation in energy, critical minerals sectors3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP discusses security, border issues, CPEC concerns with Interior Minister3 minutes ago
-
Man opens fire in DIKhan, kills two from same family4 minutes ago
-
Over 7.7m kids to be vaccinated against polio in Southern Punjab4 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world to urgently intervene for settlement of Kashmir dispute13 minutes ago
-
SALU VC inspects first-semester examinations, emphasizes student facilities13 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate envisions robust Pakistan-Africa partnership rooted in shared aspirations14 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Polio vaccination campaign preparations24 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore arrests four fugitives in major crackdown34 minutes ago
-
UoS seminar explores conflict resolution through geopolitical lens53 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of late Professor Waqas Aziz at IMPCC H-8/453 minutes ago
-
PSDP priorities must deliver tangible socio-economic benefits aligned with PM’s URAAN Pakistan vis ..53 minutes ago