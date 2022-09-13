Over 78,000 applications received online for intermediate admissions

The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher Education Department, has so far received over 78,000 applications for admissions to FA, FSC, ICS and other programs in the government colleges of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Higher education Department, has so far received over 78,000 applications for admissions to FA, FSC, ICS and other programs in the government colleges of Punjab.

According to the PITB sources, the online portal continues to receive more applications.

As many as 27,900 students have applied for ICS, 19,800 for pre-medical, 19,000 for FA, 5,800 for pre-engineering, and over 5,100 for I.

Com.

Students can also download the PDF version of the government colleges prospectus for free from the online portal. The system has facilitated students with online submission of their admission forms instead of physically travelling to other cities to submit the admission forms.

The online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted till Nov 30 at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Students can also visit the helpline 042-111-11-20-20 for more details or guidance regarding admission process.