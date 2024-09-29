Open Menu

Over 785 PSVs Impounded Due To Lack Of Safety Standard

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Over 785 PSVs impounded due to lack of safety standard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, have intensified their crackdown on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a police spokesperson, the campaign has led to the issuance of 6,226 challan slips and the impounding of 785 vehicles over a span of 35 days. Fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million have been imposed on violators during this period.

The police have been focusing on ensuring that PSVs are fit for driving, checking route permits, and inspecting driver licenses. As part of the operation, 546 drivers were fined for not having valid licenses, and 27 drivers had their licenses cancelled due to negligence.

Additionally, 44 cases have been registered against the drivers and owners of these vehicles. The police emphasized that these measures are aimed at ensuring safe travel for the public.

Police teams are also monitoring the travel times of vehicles to prevent reckless driving. The spokesperson warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who puts citizens' lives at risk, including PSV owners and bus terminal managers if found negligent.

A special squad of the City Traffic Police has been deployed to check vehicles at bus terminals to ensure compliance with safety standards.

Related Topics

Police Driver Vehicles Traffic Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

21 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

22 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

22 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

22 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

22 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

22 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

1 day ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan