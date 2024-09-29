Over 785 PSVs impounded due to lack of safety standard

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, have intensified their crackdown on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a police spokesperson, the campaign has led to the issuance of 6,226 challan slips and the impounding of 785 vehicles over a span of 35 days. Fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million have been imposed on violators during this period.

The police have been focusing on ensuring that PSVs are fit for driving, checking route permits, and inspecting driver licenses. As part of the operation, 546 drivers were fined for not having valid licenses, and 27 drivers had their licenses cancelled due to negligence.

Additionally, 44 cases have been registered against the drivers and owners of these vehicles. The police emphasized that these measures are aimed at ensuring safe travel for the public.

Police teams are also monitoring the travel times of vehicles to prevent reckless driving. The spokesperson warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who puts citizens' lives at risk, including PSV owners and bus terminal managers if found negligent.

A special squad of the City Traffic Police has been deployed to check vehicles at bus terminals to ensure compliance with safety standards.