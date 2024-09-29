Over 785 PSVs Impounded Due To Lack Of Safety Standard
Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Police, following the instructions of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani, have intensified their crackdown on unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).
According to a police spokesperson, the campaign has led to the issuance of 6,226 challan slips and the impounding of 785 vehicles over a span of 35 days. Fines amounting to over Rs 6.5 million have been imposed on violators during this period.
The police have been focusing on ensuring that PSVs are fit for driving, checking route permits, and inspecting driver licenses. As part of the operation, 546 drivers were fined for not having valid licenses, and 27 drivers had their licenses cancelled due to negligence.
Additionally, 44 cases have been registered against the drivers and owners of these vehicles. The police emphasized that these measures are aimed at ensuring safe travel for the public.
Police teams are also monitoring the travel times of vehicles to prevent reckless driving. The spokesperson warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who puts citizens' lives at risk, including PSV owners and bus terminal managers if found negligent.
A special squad of the City Traffic Police has been deployed to check vehicles at bus terminals to ensure compliance with safety standards.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Parliamentarians plant trees at PHA Park1 minute ago
-
Policy being formulated to regularize CBP employees up to Grade-VI1 minute ago
-
"The Carnivore" restaurant launched in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Vehicle thief arrested, Stolen luxury vehicle recovered21 minutes ago
-
1 killed in cylinder blast at CNG station on M-9 Motorway22 minutes ago
-
Gilani, Kundi offer condolences on death of industrialist’s brother-in-law22 minutes ago
-
Police crackdown on display of weapons on social media, seized illegal arms31 minutes ago
-
Reducing food waste religious, moral duty: Maryam31 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah strongly condemn killing of innocent labourers in Balochistan31 minutes ago
-
CM grieved at Panjgur killings31 minutes ago
-
Rind rebuts news of labourer' missing in Musakhel district32 minutes ago
-
Tribute presented to singer Naseem Begum at Multan Arts Council32 minutes ago