'Over 78pc of Ehsaas digital survey completed': SAPM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant of the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Security and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Friday said that Ehsaas digital survey would cover each corner of the country till June 2021 for precise identification of the poor under the umbrella of 'Ehsaas Programme'.

"Over 78 percent of 'Ehsaas Programme digital survey' has been completed till now to enroll underprivileged people to bring them under a social safety net", she said in an interview with ptv news channel.

SAPM assured that the process of Ehsaas digital survey will be partial and purely on merit without any political influence as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She urged the media to play its due role in creating mass awareness about the survey, adding, enrollment of new beneficiaries is dependent on the data from the new survey.

Talking about one window facility for deserving under Ehsaas Program, she said this operation would inaugurate soon this year, adding, the center will facilitate beneficiaries to get information on all Ehsaas benefits and services available to them in one space.

The first 'Physical one window Ehsaas Center' was opening in Islamabad which will be a one-stop-shop that will integrate all Ehsaas programs under one roof, she added.

SAPM said the government would also set up one-window operation centers in other major cities, which would assist the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas Programme, besides reducing the chances of duplication.

She said the Ehsaas Program was the flagship poverty alleviation initiative of the present government under the vision of PM Imran Khan, which was bringing a positive change in the lives of poor and deserving people.

She said government has launched more than 140 programs, policies and initiative for 14 different categories of masses under Ehsaas program including extreme poor, orphans, widows, the homeless, jobless, poor farmers, labourers, the sick who risk medical impoverishment, the undernourished, students from low-income backgrounds and poor women and elderly citizens.

She said that the prime minister only wanted every person in the country to sleep well-fed and under a shelter, adding, premier had launch various programs of panahgahs and Koi Bhokha Na Soye for the homeless, that have now been opened across the country.

Government was putting in its maximum efforts and resources to bring a positive change in the society and ensure welfare of the poor, she added.