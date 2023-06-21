Over 796,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :As many as 796,875 pilgrims from various nationalities have arrived in Madinah until Tuesday through air and sea ports to perform this year's Hajj, according to the Hajj and Visit Committee, SPA reported on Wednesday.

The Committee indicated that the total number of pilgrim arrivals reached 26,240 on yesterday.

According to the statistics, 652,063 pilgrims departed yesterday on their way to the holy sites in Makkah, while 144,747 pilgrims from different nationalities remain in Madinah.

The Committee said the accommodation occupancy rate in Madinah is currently at 48%.