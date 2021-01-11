UrduPoint.com
Over 7mln Children To Be Immunized Against Polio In KP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Over 7mln children to be immunized against polio in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A five-day anti polio immunization drive of the current year started across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday under which over 7 million children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

According to the Health department 28,000 teams including 25,734 mobile, 1913 fixed, 1109 roaming and 133 transit teams would administer polio drops to the vulnerable target population in the province.

As per the directives of Chief Secretary KP Dr Kazim Niaz foolproof security would be provided to the health teams while COVID-19 SOPs including use of face masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing would strictly be monitored to avoid spread of the contagious disease.

The Chief Secretary has appealed to the parents and civil society to actively participate in the drive and help the government to make the country polio-free.

