Over 8, 000 Candidates Appear In KU Entry Test For Academic Session 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) As many as 8, 098 candidates appeared in the entry test held for the morning session in BS, B.Ed (H), and B.E., programs, and Doctor of Pharmacy (morning and evening program), and Doctor of Physical Therapy of the University of Karachi on Sunday.

The KU conducted the entry test for the academic year 2024 in the departments of Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Biotechnology, business Administration (BBA), B.E. Chemical Engineering, Commerce, Computer Science — (BSCS) and (BSSE) — Split 2 +2 Chinese, Criminology, education, Environmental Studies, food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, International Relations, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Petroleum Technology, Special Education, sports Business Management and B. Ed (H) Teacher Education, and Doctor of Physical Therapy (five-year program) and Doctor of Pharmacy (five-year program) in morning and evening shifts.

The KU in charge Directorate Admissions Committee Dr Saima Akhtar informed that the University of Karachi has received 8, 575 online admission forms for the entry test-based degree program of which 8, 098 candidates appeared in the entry test for 1, 517 allocated seats in these departments and 22 examination centers across the campus were arranged for these candidates.

She said that the 100-minute-long entry test started at 11:00 am and concluded at 12:40 pm. The initial list of the successful candidates will be uploaded by December 07, 2023, on the admission portal (www.uokadmission.edu.pk).

The KU has conducted the entry test through its own assessment and Testing Service (KUATS).

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Director Evening Professor Dr Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik, Dr Saima Akhter, Students Advisor Dr Nosheen Raza, Campus Security Advisor Dr Salman Zubiar, Senior Medical Officer Dr Wafa Altaf and others were present on this occasion and monitored the admission test proceedings.

The staff of the KU Clinic along with an ambulance were also present during the test proceeding.

The Watch and Ward and Directorate of Admissions staff were also present for the guidance of students and separate waiting areas near the examination classrooms were established for the parents and guardians of the candidates.

