Over 8 Million Children To Benefit From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deworming Campaign

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2024 | 09:11 PM

The Pakistan Deworming Initiative (PDI), in collaboration with the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), has launched a successful deworming drive targeting more than 8 million school-aged children in 22 high-risk districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)

These views were shared by Muhammad Yasir, Regional Manager for the KP Development Initiative while speaking with APP.

He stated that all necessary preparations have been made, including training master trainers, and provision of medicines and other essentials, to initiate the deworming campaign from November 4 to 8, 2024.

According to the Regional Manager, the campaign aims to reach approximately 8 million children in the targeted districts. "The provincial government is committed to securing a healthier future for children aged 5 to 14," he added.

Since 2020, PEMRA has been a strategic partner in the initiative, promoting awareness through various media channels to ensure widespread outreach.

The deworming program includes a school-based approach for children in grades 1 to 10, as well as outreach for out-of-school children aged 5 to 14.

Teachers have been trained to administer deworming medication, with support from Lady Health Workers to maximize coverage. This sustainable approach effectively reduces intestinal worm infections, especially in remote areas, and helps reach children who might otherwise be overlooked.

In response to a question on the program’s impact, Yasir mentioned that regular deworming has been shown to increase school attendance by 25%. Parents are encouraged to bring their children to nearby schools or religious seminaries during the campaign for free deworming medication, which will be available in thousands of schools across the 22 districts.

