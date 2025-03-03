Over 8 Mln Citizens Benefited From Government Services At Punjab’s 15 E-Khidmat Centers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) More than eight million citizens have availed various government services
through 15 e-Khidmat Marakaz established across Punjab.
These facilitation centers have streamlined service delivery by eliminating
long queues and providing district, provincial, and Federal services under
one roof, ensuring convenience and efficiency for the public.
During a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal
Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that e-Khidmat
Marakaz have facilitated over 1.5 million citizens with postal services, while 1.15 million
people obtained domicile certificates. Additionally, more than 1 million driving licenses
were issued, 819,745 citizens benefited from information services, 757,325 availed
CNIC-related services, and over 703,863 obtained e-Stamp Papers.
It deems worthy to mention here that e-Khidmat Marakaz offer a wide range of over
162 government services, including the issuance of Character, Birth, Death, Marriage,
and Divorce Certificates, Domicile, Learner Driving Licenses, Vehicle Registration,
Token Tax Payment, CNIC Issuance, NADRA e-Sahulat, Postal Services, Vehicle
Ownership Transfer, Property Registration, Route Permits, e-Stamp papers, and
Arms Licenses.
Citizens can access these essential services in a hassle-free manner
under one roof.
Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that e-Khidmat Centers
were revolutionizing governance by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining
service delivery.
“In the past, citizens had to navigate lengthy procedures and visit multiple government
offices for essential services. Now, with the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers, they
can conveniently access over 162 services under one roof, making the process faster,
more efficient, and citizen-friendly,” he added.
Recent Stories
Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations
MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia
Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed in separate violent incidents in DI Khan6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel for timely completion of projects approved by content, production board6 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH hosts Open Court in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
RDMC launches scholarship program for school childrens6 minutes ago
-
Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers6 minutes ago
-
Portal set up for registration of exams related complaints6 minutes ago
-
NFSR Ministry, ICCBS KU sign agreement to upgrade Federal Pesticide Testing & Reference Laboratory6 minutes ago
-
Passing out parade of 16th GB scout batch held16 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad admin cracks down on price hikes during Ramadan, nine butchers arrested16 minutes ago
-
Heavy snowfall continues in Galiyat, Rescue 1122 on high alert16 minutes ago
-
Liquor seller arrested, 52 bottles of liquor recovered16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif lauds KP government’s performance in one year16 minutes ago