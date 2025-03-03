Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) More than eight million citizens have availed various government services

through 15 e-Khidmat Marakaz established across Punjab.

These facilitation centers have streamlined service delivery by eliminating

long queues and providing district, provincial, and Federal services under

one roof, ensuring convenience and efficiency for the public.

During a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal

Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that e-Khidmat

Marakaz have facilitated over 1.5 million citizens with postal services, while 1.15 million

people obtained domicile certificates. Additionally, more than 1 million driving licenses

were issued, 819,745 citizens benefited from information services, 757,325 availed

CNIC-related services, and over 703,863 obtained e-Stamp Papers.

It deems worthy to mention here that e-Khidmat Marakaz offer a wide range of over

162 government services, including the issuance of Character, Birth, Death, Marriage,

and Divorce Certificates, Domicile, Learner Driving Licenses, Vehicle Registration,

Token Tax Payment, CNIC Issuance, NADRA e-Sahulat, Postal Services, Vehicle

Ownership Transfer, Property Registration, Route Permits, e-Stamp papers, and

Arms Licenses.

Citizens can access these essential services in a hassle-free manner

under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that e-Khidmat Centers

were revolutionizing governance by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining

service delivery.

“In the past, citizens had to navigate lengthy procedures and visit multiple government

offices for essential services. Now, with the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers, they

can conveniently access over 162 services under one roof, making the process faster,

more efficient, and citizen-friendly,” he added.