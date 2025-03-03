Open Menu

Over 8 Mln Citizens Benefited From Government Services At Punjab’s 15 E-Khidmat Centers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Over 8 mln citizens benefited from government services at Punjab’s 15 e-Khidmat Centers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) More than eight million citizens have availed various government services

through 15 e-Khidmat Marakaz established across Punjab.

These facilitation centers have streamlined service delivery by eliminating

long queues and providing district, provincial, and Federal services under

one roof, ensuring convenience and efficiency for the public.

During a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal

Yousaf at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), it was revealed that e-Khidmat

Marakaz have facilitated over 1.5 million citizens with postal services, while 1.15 million

people obtained domicile certificates. Additionally, more than 1 million driving licenses

were issued, 819,745 citizens benefited from information services, 757,325 availed

CNIC-related services, and over 703,863 obtained e-Stamp Papers.

It deems worthy to mention here that e-Khidmat Marakaz offer a wide range of over

162 government services, including the issuance of Character, Birth, Death, Marriage,

and Divorce Certificates, Domicile, Learner Driving Licenses, Vehicle Registration,

Token Tax Payment, CNIC Issuance, NADRA e-Sahulat, Postal Services, Vehicle

Ownership Transfer, Property Registration, Route Permits, e-Stamp papers, and

Arms Licenses.

Citizens can access these essential services in a hassle-free manner

under one roof.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf emphasized that e-Khidmat Centers

were revolutionizing governance by eliminating bureaucratic hurdles and streamlining

service delivery.

“In the past, citizens had to navigate lengthy procedures and visit multiple government

offices for essential services. Now, with the establishment of e-Khidmat Centers, they

can conveniently access over 162 services under one roof, making the process faster,

more efficient, and citizen-friendly,” he added.

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

19 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

21 minutes ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

21 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

51 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

2 hours ago
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

3 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan