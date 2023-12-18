Open Menu

Over 8 Mln Cotton Bales Arrive At Ginneries Factories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Seed Cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8 million (8,023,707) bales have reached ginning factories across Pakistan till December 15, 2023.

According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) issued on Monday, Punjab ginning factories recorded a cotton arrival figure of (39, 56,880) bales while arrivals to ginneries in Sindh recorded (40,66,827).

Out of the total arrivals, seed cotton converted into bales was recorded at over 7.8 million (78,65,618) bales.

Exporters have bought 2,91,126 bales of cotton in total while textile mills bought a total of over 7 million (70,84,880) bales. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not yet procured cotton for the 2023-24 season, says the report.

Over 6 lac unsold bales stock was present so far. A total of 302 ginning factories are operational in the country, it concluded.

