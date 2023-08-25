Open Menu

Over 80 Educational Institutes To Be Made Model Schools In DG Khan Division

Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Over 80 educational institutes to be made model schools in DG Khan division

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Over 80 schools will be given status of model schools with standard education and better facilities in the division, said Commissioner Dr Nasir Bashir Khan.

Chairing a meeting at his office here on Friday, the Commissioner directed to select 20 schools for boys and girls from each district for this purpose.

These schools will be converted into model schools, the commissioner explained.

He instructed to transfer all brick kilns on zigzag technology to check smog in the division.

Price Magistrates have also been directed to monitor the auctions in fruit and vegetable markets during the meeting.

DCs Shahid Zaman Luk, Salman Lodhi, Khalid Pervaiz and others were present on the occasion.

