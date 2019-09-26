UrduPoint.com
Over 80% Of The Pakistanis Continue To Believe That There Should Be Separate Transport Services For Women And Children

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:54 PM

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2003, respondents were asked “Do you think there should be separate transport services for women and students?” In response, 87% said yes while 12% did not agree

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2003, respondents were asked “Do you think there should be separate transport services for women and students?” In response, 87% said yes while 12% did not agree.

Comparative Picture: This question was asked again in 2015 to enable a comparison to be made across the years. In 2015, 83% said yes while 16% did not agree. Overall there has been a 4% decrease in the proportion of Pakistanis who believe that there should be separate transport services for women and children

