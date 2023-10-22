Open Menu

Over 80 Paintings Put On Display At Lahore Art Gallery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Over 80 paintings put on display at Lahore art gallery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) A solo show of paintings, titled 'Nature in Flux', by Amera Rashid, opened at Coopera Art Gallery, Lahore on Saturday.

Professor Dr. Rahat Naveed Masud, eminent painter and former principal College of Art and Design, University of the Punjab, inaugurated the exhibition.

Around 80 paintings were put on display at the gallery. The artist expressed her emotions on the canvas by using paints in fluid art and Dutch Pour technique by creating flowing rhythm patterns.

Amna Ismail Pataudi, chairperson Artists Association of the Punjab, curated the exhibition.

The exhibition will continue till October 31 from 10:30 am to 6:00 pm, except for the public holidays.

