Over 80 percent bike-riding students found sans helmets

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) As many as 8,331, out of 10,386 students riding motorcycles to schools

daily were not wearing helmets, posing serious safety risks in the division.

This was revealed in a recent survey across 460 schools of public sector

in Multan conducted by divisional administration on the direction of

Commissioner Amer Karim Khan, which prompted the districts administration

to take immediate and strict measures to safeguard students’ lives.

The survey further disclosed that 10,154 students lacked driving licenses

altogether. Authorities stated that this was not merely data, but an alarming

situation requiring urgent attention.

In light of the findings, officials have decided to initiate direct awareness

campaigns involving parents, stressing the life-threatening risks their children

face without helmets and proper licensing.

Students have been given a week to obtain helmets, while a three-month

period has been allowed for acquiring driving licenses in the division.

During the period, government help desks will assist students in completing

their documentation.

However, after the deadline, strict legal action will be

taken against violators without exception.

The seriousness of issue is underlined by last year’s traffic data, which recorded

5,753 traffic accidents in Multan alone, resulting in the loss of 526 lives.

Authorities revealed that 70.8 percent of those involved in these accidents

were motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets. The clear connection

between negligence and fatal outcomes has raised the urgency for compliance.

The administration emphasized that wearing a helmet is not optional but a basic

requirement for survival on the road. They urged students to understand that

risking their lives daily not only endangers them but also leaves families

devastated by avoidable tragedies. They warned that school-going youth

must adopt safe commuting habits immediately or face strict penalties.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to protecting young

lives and steering society towards safer practices. The move marks a pivotal

step in promoting a culture of responsibility, discipline, and lawful conduct

among students in Multan.