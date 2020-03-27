UrduPoint.com
Over 80 Sanitary Workers Deputed At Quarantine Centre For Cleanliness

Fri 27th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

Over 80 sanitary workers deputed at Quarantine centre for cleanliness

Managing Director (MD) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that over 80 sanitary workers were deputed at Quarantine centre for cleanliness arrangements there

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director (MD) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Nasir Shahzad Dogar said that over 80 sanitary workers were deputed at Quarantine centre for cleanliness arrangements there.

While talking to APP here on Friday, MD MWMC Nasir Dogar said that one deputy manager operation and sanitary workers were living permanently inside quarantine centre. He said that sanitary staff was deputed at Quarantine centre for cleanliness arrangements for zaireen living there and added that it is extremely important to keep sanitary staff round the clock there so that they may not infect anyone in city.

He informed that screening of all sanitary staff was made in the beginning and they all were cleared and added that the sanitation staff would also pass through screening recent week again to check their health.

Dogar said that masks and gloves were being provided to sanitary staff deputed for cleanliness in city as preventive measures regularly.

