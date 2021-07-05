UrduPoint.com
Over 800 Benefit From Rangers' Free Medical Camp In Lyari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Over 800 people including women, children and elderly persons were provided free of charge medical facilities at a medical camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Lyari area on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Over 800 people including women, children and elderly persons were provided free of charge medical facilities at a medical camp organized by Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Lyari area on Monday.

The camp was organized at Barrister Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Law College, Chakiwara, Lyari, said a news release.

Pediatrician, eye specialists, ENT specialists, dermatologists, gynecologists, surgeons, medical specialists, cardiologists, lady doctors and Rangers doctors examined the patients and provided free of charge medicines at the camp.

At the camp, through a mobile laboratory, lab tests for hepatitis, T.B, ECG and X-rays were also conducted free of charge. Moreover, awareness lectures and brochures on COVID-19 and AIDS were also delivered.

