Over 800 kg of substandard spices seized

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :In a recent crackdown against the adulteration mafia, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Tuesday took action against spice and samosa roll factories in the Chamkani area of Peshawar.

The food safety team conducted sudden raids and seized substandard spices and samosa rolls, which were later destroyed.

According to officials, more than 800 kg of unhealthy spices were being exported from a spice factory and later seized and destroyed by the authorities. In addition, the machinery used in the factory was confiscated due to poor cleaning.

The food safety teams also imposed heavy fines on the owners.

Director General of the Food Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan stated that providing quality food items to citizens was the top priority of the food safety authority. He assured that those who adulterate food would be dealt with iron hands.

The crackdown was part of the government's efforts to ensure food safety and combat the adulteration mafia, which has been a longstanding problem in the country, he added.