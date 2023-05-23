UrduPoint.com

Over 800 People Arrested In Peshawar Alone Over May 9 Riots In Pakistan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Over 800 People Arrested in Peshawar Alone Over May 9 Riots in Pakistan - Reports

More than 800 people have been arrested in the city of Peshawar alone for alleged involvement in the May 9 riots in Pakistan, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Tuesday, citing regional authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) More than 800 people have been arrested in the city of Peshawar alone for alleged involvement in the May 9 riots in Pakistan, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Tuesday, citing regional authorities.

On May 9, former Pakistani Prime Minister and leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party Imran Khan was arrested. Following Khan's arrest, the PTI called on Pakistani citizens to gather for mass demonstrations to demand the release of the lawmaker. Mass protests erupted across the country, with activists torching police vehicles, attacking military facilities and damaging government property, and police using gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

The total number of people arrested for involvement in the May 9 unrest in Peshawar is 807, including 21 for allegedly attacking and setting fire to the Radio Pakistan office, the report said.

The newspaper did not specify the total number of related arrests in Pakistan.

Khan was taken into custody in connection with a corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust, which he runs with his wife. Two days later, the Supreme Court of Pakistan declared Khan's arrest illegal and ordered his immediate release. The court released the politician on bail until May 26.

