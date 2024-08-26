Over 800 Rescuers To Perform Duty On Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Rescue-1122 has deployed more than 800 rescuers for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
A spokesperson said on Monday that 137 ambulances,116 motorbike ambulances and 26 fire and rescue
vehicles will be on procession routes.
At least 32 rescue posts have also been set up besides this all the rescuers have been made on high alert in
the district in connection with Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security6 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP6 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism7 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta7 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister7 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana7 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented7 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..7 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition7 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan7 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool7 hours ago