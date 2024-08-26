Open Menu

Over 800 Rescuers To Perform Duty On Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Rescue-1122 has deployed more than 800 rescuers for Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

A spokesperson said on Monday that 137 ambulances,116 motorbike ambulances and 26 fire and rescue

vehicles will be on procession routes.

At least 32 rescue posts have also been set up besides this all the rescuers have been made on high alert in

the district in connection with Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

