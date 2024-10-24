Open Menu

Over 8,000 Cases Decided At LHC Multan Bench In 43 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Over 8,000 cases decided at LHC Multan Bench in 43 days

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In a remarkable display of judicial efficiency, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Multan Bench decided 8,045 cases in just 43 days.

According to court sources, during this period, a bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising judges including Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq, Justice Anwaar Hussain, and Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi, heard the cases.

At the start of the roaster, a total of 46,281 cases were pending at the Multan Bench. During the roaster commencing from 2-9-2024, a total of 6,650 cases were instituted and total 8,045 cases were decided, meaning thereby the disposal is more than the institution. The cases included 3,725 criminal cases, 3,961 writ petitions. Now, total pendency of cases at Multan Bench stood at 44,035 cases.

