Over 8,000 Cops To Perform Security Duty During Test Match

Published March 16, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has said that full security will be provided to cricket fans and players during the Pakistan vs Australia Test match.

According to the security plan, more than 8,000 personnel including 10 SPs, 31 SDPOs, 77 SHOs, 332 upper subordinates will be on duty.

The DIG Operations said that 204 teams of Dolphin Squad and 107 teams of Police Response Unit would be patrolling from airport to local hotel and Gaddafi Stadium. He said that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority would be constantly monitoring the situation through cameras. Entry in stadium would be allowed after complete checking.

