Over 8,000 police personnel deployed for PSL X final,says IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said that over 8,000 police officers and personnel have been deployed for the final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL X) between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators as part of comprehensive security arrangements.

According to the Punjab police spokesperson,the IGP has directed authorities to ensure comprehensive security measures for both local and international players,officials and cricket fans during the match.

Dr Usman emphasized that supervisory officers will personally review all arrangements related to security, traffic management and general safety during the match. He stressed that police personnel stationed at duty points should remain highly vigilant, with a sharp eye on any suspicious activities.

"We have adopted a more advanced security strategy for the PSL matches, ensuring a safer environment for everyone involved," said Dr. Usman, lauding the efforts of the Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan police for maintaining peace during previous matches.

The IGP also highlighted the successful coordination between district administrations, security agencies and relevant institutions, which has contributed to the seamless execution of the PSL events.

Dolphin Squad,Police Response Units and Elite Force teams will conduct targeted patrols around key routes, the stadium and surrounding areas.

Additionally,continuous surveillance will be maintained through CCTV cameras installed at critical locations such as the teams’ routes, the stadium and accommodation sites,added Usman.

The Punjab Police has issued a traffic advisory,urging citizens to cooperate with law enforcement.

Snipers will be stationed on high-rise buildings surrounding the stadium to provide extra security,he maintained.

"Fans should follow police instructions to fully enjoy the match in a safe and secure environment,"IGP concluded.