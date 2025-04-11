Over 80,000 Candidates To Appear In First Phase Of Teachers' Recruitment Exam
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) The Department of Elementary and Secondary education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is initiating the first phase of its recruitment process for 16,454 teaching positions. The written examinations, organized by the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA), will commence on April 12, 2025, said a press release issued here Friday.
In this phase, more than 80,000 candidates will compete for 896 vacancies across three teaching cadres.
These include 109 positions for CT-IT, for which 26,746 candidates have applied; 494 positions for Arabic Teachers with 30,716 applicants; and 293 positions for Qari/Qaria attracting 32,818 candidates.
The exams will take place simultaneously on April 12 and 13 at 20 centers across the province.
ETEA has completed all preparations to ensure the examinations are conducted in a fair, transparent, and peaceful environment.
To maintain order and prevent any unauthorized or suspicious activities, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has enforced Section 144 at all exam centers.
This measure aimed to safeguard the integrity of the testing process and prevent any unlawful interference.
District administrations had deployed special monitoring teams comprising senior officers at each test center.
These teams would oversee the examination process and address any complaints or irregularities on the spot.
In addition, a comprehensive security plan had been put in place by the police. Security personnel would be stationed inside and outside all exam centers.
Entry points would feature security checks, including the presence of female officers and surveillance using advanced technical equipment.
Special Branch personnel had also been assigned dedicated duties to ensure a secure and smooth examination process.
In a video message, Executive Director of ETEA Adil Saeed Safi urged candidates to prepare thoroughly and participate with full focus and integrity.
He strongly advised against the use of any illegal means, warning that law enforcement agencies are fully alert and that any attempt to cheat or disrupt the process will lead to immediate and strict action.
He expressed hope that candidates would rely on their own efforts, talent, and dedication, and contribute to making the entire recruitment process a success based on merit and transparency.
