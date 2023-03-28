UrduPoint.com

Over 80000 Free Atta Bags Distributed Daily In Vehari District: Commissioner Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Commissioner Multan division Amir Khattak said on Tuesday that 80,000 10-kg Atta (Wheat Flour) bags were being distributed among the impoverished throughout district Vehari including Burewala and over 400,000 bags have already been distributed.

Talking to newsmen during his visit to Vehari and Burewala to review arrangements for free Atta distribution, Khatak said the number of counters for identity card scanning has been increased for the convenience of the people.

He said the Vehari district has a strength of 160,000 BISP beneficiaries who were getting free Atta, adding that the administration was also seeking help from Nadra data.

He said despite the rush of people the system of free Atta distribution was running smoothly, however, added that sometimes the process got slower due to disturbances in internet services.

Commissioner ordered the free Atta distribution centre in Burewala to be shifted to a vast ground.

Khatak admitted they have received complaints regarding low-quality wheat, adding that they were collecting samples and would proceed further in the light of the analysis report.

Deputy commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah and DPO Esa Khan gave a briefing to the commissioner on arrangements at the centres.

ADCR Muhammad Tayyab Khan, ADCG Syed Khalid Muhammad Gilani and other officials were present.

