Over 80,000 Junior Class Students To Be Introduced With Three Subjects In Summer Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Over 80,000 junior class students to be introduced with three subjects in summer camps

Over 80,000 students would be introduced with basic concepts of English, Urdu and Mathematics at public schools of selected districts first time during summer vacations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 80,000 students would be introduced with basic concepts of English, urdu and Mathematics at public schools of selected districts first time during summer vacations.

Official sources of school education Department (SED) told on Friday that the camps would be organized from class one to class three students in1213 schools of Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and Mianwali districts.

They informed that over 2051 camps would be organized in these schools with SED and UNICEF collaboration adding that these will commence from June 12.

Students aged 5 to 9 years will be taught in the summer camps, they maintained.

