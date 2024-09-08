Over 800,000 farmers register for CM Kisan Card

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Punjab Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu said on Sunday that registration process for over 800,000 farmers under the Chief Minister Punjab Kisan Card had been completed.

As part of the programme, 134 Kisan Facilitation Centres have been established at the tehsil level across the province, he said while chairing a meeting here. The distribution of the Kisan Cards will continue until October 15, providing farmers access to essential agricultural inputs.

Secretary Sahu said that experienced and dedicated officers were assigned to the information desks at these centres. Deputy commissioners would oversee the operations at the centres to ensure smooth service delivery. The Kisan Card will be utilised primarily for purchasing agricultural inputs for the wheat crop.

In addition, under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractor Scheme, 9,500 tractors would be distributed, with a subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor. Applications for this scheme will open soon.

Secretary Sahu also highlighted that 1,000 super seeders were in production as part of the Chief Minister Punjab Smog Control Program. The Agriculture Department is actively running awareness campaigns to control smog.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Agriculture Agha Nabeel Akhtar, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Captain (R) Waqas Rasheed, Director General Agriculture Extension Chaudhary Abdul Hameed, Director General Agriculture Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director General Agriculture (Field) Engineer Sohail Ahmad, and other senior officials.