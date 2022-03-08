Over 800,000 peasants get Kissan Card in Punjab

Over 800,000 farmers got Kissan Card to avail benefit of direct subsidy on different schemes of agriculture department, at provincial level

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Over 800,000 farmers got Kissan Card to avail benefit of direct subsidy on different schemes of agriculture department, at provincial level.

This was disclosed in a two-day agricultural exhibition organized by Agriculture Department Punjab at Ghazi University, Dera Ghazi Khan.

Addressing the ceremony, Saqib Ateel, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, said that the two-days agriculture exhibition would play an important role in food security, agricultural development and prosperity of the farmers in the region.

He further disclosed that mega projects were being launched by spending large amounts which would have a positive impact to increase per production. It will strengthen the national economy as well as financial status of the farmers.

The holding of Agriculture Show 2022 in Dera Ghazi Khan provided an effective platform to farmers, importers and exporters to contribute role for national economy.

In addition to providing vast opportunities for farmers, it will improve much needed coordination for promotion of agricultural commodities.

Addressing the closing ceremony, Special Secretary Agriculture Marketing Punjab Waqar Hussain said that exhibition provided a platform to local importers and exporters to reap the full benefits of the business.

The Punjab Government is implementing a revolutionary program to make all subsidies available to farmers directly in the form of cash transfers through "Kissan Card" and so far as it has been distributed to more than 800,000 farmers. Similarly, farmers got subsidy of Rs 1.5 billion under this novel intervention. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tufail and many others were also present.