ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :General President for the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques Abdulrahman Al-Sudais has said the total number of worshippers at the Prophet's (PBUH) Holy Mosque exceeded 81 million from the beginning of Muharram (started on July 30) to the 19th of Jumada Al-Awwal.

He added that during that time some 8 million people prayed in the honorable Rawdah, while the total number of visitors paying their respects to the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions reached more than 7 million, SPA reported .

Al-Sudais said: "The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's (PBUH) Holy Mosque harnessed all services for worshippers and visitors, and tackled obstacles through its departments to provide all means of comfort for them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort."