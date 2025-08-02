Over 814,000 Avail Driving Licence Services In July
Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) As many as 814,000 citizens across Punjab availed driving licence services in July, reflecting a significant surge in public engagement following the provincial government's expansion of licensing facilities.
According to traffic police sources, over 268,000 individuals obtained learner’s licences, more than 264,000 were issued fresh driving licences, and approximately 271,000 citizens renewed their learner and regular licences during the month.
This progress comes under the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who instructed a province-wide enhancement of driving licence facilities. As a result, the month of July recorded a 20 per cent increase in licence issuance compared to June, as per data provided by DIG Traffic Muhammad Waqas Nazir.
Additionally, more than 6,100 international driving permits were issued during the month.
Authorities highlighted the role of the Driving Licence Information Management System (DLIMS) — developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) — which has streamlined the process of applying for, managing, and tracking licences. Citizens can now access services online or through Police Khidmat Markaz (PKM) centres established across the province.
The initiative is part of the government’s broader commitment to improving public service delivery and promoting road safety through streamlined licensing.
