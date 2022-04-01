UrduPoint.com

Over 8.15m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 07:46 PM

Over 8.15 million (8,155,033) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Over 8.15 million (8,155,033) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 4,605,463 citizens were injected the first dose, and 3,469,171 the second dose of vaccine.

He said that 39,850 health workers were also given the first dose, while 40,549 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now, 108,151 first doses and 72,100 second doses were in the stock in Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered people were being vaccinated. In order to facilitate the people these centers had been established in various areas of the city. He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad centre which would remained open round-the-clock.

