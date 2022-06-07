Over 8.2 mln Overseas Pakistanis registered with NADRA

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 8.2 Overseas Pakistanis registered with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and the government was committed to provide maximum facilities to expatriates and their families on top priority.

An official source told APP here on Tuesday that due to the prudent policies of the incumbent regime, all diaspora Pakistanis could get their passport online and CNIC within short time.

He said that due to the new policies Overseas Pakistanis could get more benefits at their home through online without visiting to different offices for their passport, CNIC or any other legal assistance.

He informed that 20,498 employee working with NADRA, however, 760 Registration centers including 10 for Overseas Pakistanis, 10 mega centers, 222 mobile registration vans, 3 data centers and over 1000 services were providing to the people.

He said that new mobile APPs were under process to facilitate to the expatriates within hours including digital NICOP, passport renewal or new registration for passport, death certificate, power of attorney, Roshan digital accounts, land record, succession certificates online biometric verification for overseas family members, PIA Repatriation initiatives to ring Pakistanis back during Covid-19, Complaints registration cell, he said that these were the major initiates for Overseas Pakistanis.

Through the Roshan digital account daily million of rupees remittances submitted in the account of government, he added.

He said the incumbent government has taken milestone steps for the welfare and development of expatriates in the history of the country.