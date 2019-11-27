UrduPoint.com
Over 82,280 Kanals State Land Recovered In Multan

Wed 27th November 2019

Anti-corruption department recovered state land measuring over 82,280 kanals worth Rs 2 billion, besides recovering Rs 10.3 million from defaulters during the crackdown in last two months in the division

According to sources here on Wednesday, over 80,280 kanals state-land worth Rs 2.25 billion was retrieved from squatters across the division.

According to sources here on Wednesday, over 80,280 kanals state-land worth Rs 2.25 billion was retrieved from squatters across the division.

The officials also recovered over Rs10.3 million as cash money from various defaulters.

As many as 36 outlaws including seven absconders were arrested by Anti-Corruption department. These cases were referred to concerned courts here, he added.

