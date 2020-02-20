UrduPoint.com
Over 824,000 Children Receives Anti-polio Drops

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

The five-day anti-polio campaign, started on February 17, could be extended for one more day as the health teams have faced some hardships to reach in low-lying areas due to rain on Wednesday night and Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The five-day anti-polio campaign, started on February 17, could be extended for one more day as the health teams have faced some hardships to reach in low-lying areas due to rain on Wednesday night and Thursday.

This was stated by Incharge anti-polio drive Chaudary Muhammd Hussain while talking to APP on Thursday. He said that over 824,000 children have so far administered the polio vaccine.

He said the department wanted to cover maximum number of children in the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

Muhammad Hussain said "We have so far administered polio drops to 824,000 children while the set target to administer drops to 855,131 children would be achieved till Saturday", he added.

He informed that 2631 mobile teams, 298 fixed points, 127 transit points, 226 Union council medical officers and 580 area incharges were participating in the drive to administer anti-polio drops to children below five years of age.

He advised the parents to come forward and fulfill their obligation of ensuring vaccination of their children to help eliminate the crippling disease.

