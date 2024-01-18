Open Menu

Over 8.2m Cotton Bales Reach Ginneries Across Pakistan Till Jan 15

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.2 million or exactly 82, 58,115 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till January 15 2024.

 According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 8.2 million or 82,02,690 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.1 million or 41,58,606 bales.

Sindh generated over four million or 40,99,509 bales.

Textile sector bought 74,78,002 bales while exporters purchased 2,92,126 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn't buy during the cotton season 2023-24.

Sanghar district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 16,90,360 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 11,08,797 bales.

A total of 165 ginning factories were operational in the country.

Exactly 4,87,987 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.

